Nothing Ear (stick) Earbuds To Go On Sale From November 17 in India; Worth Buying?

The Nothing Ear (stick) was recently launched in the US and European markets with a unique design. The first sale of the new earbuds will begin on November 4 in select markets like the US, the UK, Asia Pacific, and a few markets in Europe. The new Nothing Ear (stick) will be available in India starting November 17 priced at ₹8,499. Is it worth buying these earbuds in India?

The new Nothing Ear (stick) will be available via Flipkart and Myntra. Both platforms have opened for pre-orders now, and one can get it at a discount with a couple of bank offers. This includes 10 percent off on Citi credit card and debit card transactions up to ₹1,500 and EMI transactions up to ₹ 2,000.

Nothing Ear (stick) Features

The new Nothing Ear (stick) is one of the latest additions to the brand's existing audio accessories like Nothing Ear (1). The newly launched earbuds come with 12.6 mm dynamic drivers and offer IP54 dust and water resistance coating.

The earbuds include PEN (Polyethylene Naphthalate) and PU (Polyurethane) diaphragm, which the brand claims to enhance the overall experience. The new Nothing Ear (stick) comes with the Nothing Clear Voice technology that uses three high-definition mics. It also includes an intelligent algorithm to analyze over one million sounds for wind-proof and crowd-proof calls.

Advertisement

The new Nothing Ear (stick) features a bass lock that gives users a customized audio experience. The new earbuds support Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair technologies. The brand claims the stick design is comfortable and can be worn for long hours.

Is it Worth Buying Nothing Ear (stick) in India?

As mentioned earlier, the new Nothing Ear (stick) is priced at ₹8,499 and can be purchased via Flipkart and Myntra. Interestingly, other audio accessories from the brand like the Nothing Ear (1) are also priced around the same. The Ear (1) white variant is priced at ₹7,299 and the black variant costs ₹8,499.

If you're looking for a pair of premium earbuds in India, the new Nothing Ear (stick) makes a good choice, especially if you're looking for one with a stick design. That said, one can also get earbuds for a lesser price with similar features like ANC and powerful batteries from Oppo, JBL, and so on.