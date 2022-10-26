Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS Earbuds Launching Today; Livestream Details, Expected Price, and Specs

Nothing is all set to take the wraps off its second audio accessory globally today. Similar to the Nothing Ear (1), the Nothing Ear (Stick) will be a style quotient. It has already been announced that Nothing has joined hands with Myntra to sell this new pair of earbuds.

The launch event of the Nothing Ear (Stick) is slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST and the company will livestream the event on its official YouTube channel and website. Interested Nothing fans can watch the livestream and catch up with the action as it unfolds via the video embedded below.

Nothing Ear (Stick) Expected Specs

The Nothing Ear (Stick) has been teased several times by the brand, confirming that it will arrive in White and Red color options. The TWS earbuds will feature a transparent design similar to its other two devices -- the Nothing Ear (1) and Phone (1). The company has also confirmed that the upcoming product will come with a cylindrical case that makes it more pocketable.

As per Nothing, each earbud will weigh 4.4 grams. The upcoming earbuds' case will draw power from a 350 mAh battery and each earbud will draw power from a 36 mAh battery. From the certification listings, the Nothing Ear (Stick) is said to arrive with Bluetooth 5.2 support, an IP54 rating, and AI Bass support. It is said to feature a half-in-ear design and stick, which is similar to the Nothing Ear (1) launched last year.

The company has stated that they want to create a unique design identity and took inspiration from classic silhouettes in the cosmetics industry. Eventually, the upcoming product will feature a roll-in mechanism to reveal the earbuds.

Nothing Ear (Stick) Expected Price in India

The Nothing Ear (Stick), the upcoming pair of TWS earbuds is likely to be priced less than Nothing Ear (1). Notably, the earlier product from the company was launched for ₹5,999 and later witnessed a price hike. That said, the upcoming product is believed to be priced around ₹4,000 or ₹5,000. As it will be priced lesser, the Nothing Ear (Stick) is likely to miss out on premium features such as active noise cancellation and wireless charging.