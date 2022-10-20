Nothing Joins Hands With Myntra to Push Ear (Stick) as a Fashion Accessory

Nothing has partnered with Myntra for the launch of its second pair of TWS-style earphones -- the Nothing Ear (Stick) in India. It has been a while since the brand officially teased the launch of Ear (Stick) in India. It is now confirmed that the Nothing Ear (Stick) will launch on October 26. Considering the marketing materials of the Ear (Stick), it's evident that the brand is trying to position the earphone as a lifestyle and fashion accessory rather than a pure tech product.

Nothing partnered with Flipkart for the launch of Nothing Ear (1) and Nothing Phone (1) in India. Now, the company has joined forces with Flipkart's subsidiary Myntra to push the upcoming Ear (Stick) as a fashion accessory. As of now, it is unclear if the availability of the Ear (Stick) will be limited to Myntra or if it will also be made available on Flipkart post-launch.

Nothing Ear (Stick) Details

When compared to the Nothing Ear (1), the Nothing Ear (Stick) comes in a uniquely shaped, stick-like transparent carry case with a bit of a red accent on one end. The case is likely to have a USB Type-C port for charging. Unlike Ear (1), the Ear (Stick) might not support wireless charging.

The Ear (1) features an in-ear style design with user-replaceable silicon tips. However, the Ear (Stick) comes with a half-in-ear design. Hence, it will have a one-size-fits-all design similar to the 3rd Gen AirPods. Due to the lack of snug fit, the Ear (Stick) is likely to miss out on features like ANC (active noise cancellation).

Just like the Nothing Ear (1), the Ear (Stick) should work well with both Android and iOS devices. And it is also expected to get companion app support, allowing users to further tune the audio output of the Nothing Ear (Stick) as per the requirement.

Originally, Nothing Ear (1) was launched in white color and the company unveiled a dark version a few months after. Looking at the official teaser image of the Ear (Stick), the company is expected to launch a hybrid variant of the Ear (Stick), where the stem of the earbuds will be in black color while the case will feature a transparent white finish.

How Much Will It Cost?

Nothing increased the price of the Ear (1) twice in India and they currently retail for Rs. 7,299. Considering the Nothing Ear (Stick) a toned-down version of the Nothing Ear (1), we can expect the price of the Ear (Stick) to be on the lower end of the spectrum. Hence, the Nothing Ear (Stick) would cost around Rs. 6,000 in India.