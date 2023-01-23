OnePlus Keyboard Launching Soon; RGB, Hot-Swappable Mechanical Keys Teased

After smartphones in multiple price segments, premium TWS earbuds, television, and a few other products, OnePlus is launching a mechanical keyboard. The microsite for the OnePlus keyboard has gone live. OnePlus has highlighted some of the specifications and features of what promises to be a premium keyboard that will work on Windows, macOS, Linux, and even smartphones with OTG support.

OnePlus Keyboard Microsite Goes Live

OnePlus should launch its latest flagship smartphone next month. The OnePlus 11 could be announced during February 7 launch event. However, alongside the flagship smartphone, OnePlus could also announce a few more accessories such as the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and a new desktop keyboard.

The microsite for the OnePlus Keyboard has gone live and offers some information about the specifications and features of the mechanical keyboard.

The OnePlus Keyboard appears to have a white color design, but it is possible the brand could offer other colors as well. The keyboard seems to have a function, backspace, Del, page up, and page down keys.

There's a unique, circular Red colored button at the top right corner of the OnePlus Keyboard. It is difficult to ascertain its function, but some reports suggest it could be a "Power" key to wake the computer it is connected to.

The OnePlus website mentions the keyboard will have a 'Double gasket-mounted design', a customized layout, and profiles. This suggests the OnePlus Keyboard could have multiple customization options, including replaceable keycaps.

Speaking of keycaps, OnePlus claims the keyboard, "fully supports advanced, customizable features, including hot-swappable switches". The microsite claims the keyboard will have a 'Double gasket-mounted design'. OnePlus claims the gasket design, "ensures a precisely calibrated yet softer actuation paired with a satisfying sound".

The OnePlus Keyboard is not "silent". However, the audible sound is "dampened while retaining the superior typing experience," reads the website.

The keyboard also accepts inputs from open-source firmware. This suggests buyers could install their own custom routines and macros for individual keys.

OnePlus Keyboard, Availability In India

The dedicated microsite on the OnePlus website indicates the product will be announced on February 7.

The OnePlus Keyboard is a premium mechanical keyboard with RGB backlighting and hot-swappable keycaps. It should work with Macs, Windows PCs, Linux distros, and presumably with smartphones too.