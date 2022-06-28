OnePlus Nord Buds, Bullet Wireless Z2 New Color Variants Coming Alongside Nord 2T

OnePlus is all set to launch the Nord 2T handset in India. The brand is yet to confirm the launch date. However, it has already started teasing the arrival of its upcoming Nord phone. The launch is tipped to take place on July 1 (Friday). We expect the brand will soon confirm it officially.

Now, the brand is teased to launch new color options for existing OnePlus Nord Buds and Bullet Wireless Z2 earphones. Although OnePlus did not reveal the release dates. We expect the color options will be introduced alongside the Nord 2T device.

OnePlus Nord Buds, Bullet Wireless Z2 To Get New Color Variants

The official teaser has confirmed the Bullet Wireless Z2 will get a red color variant, the OnePlus Nord Buds will come in a green color option which is most likely called Parrot Green. Now, the Nord Buds are selling in Black Slate and White Marbel colors, while the Bullet Wireless Z2 earphones are available in Magico Black and Beam Blue variants.

OnePlus Nord Buds, Bullet Wireless Z2 New Color Variants Specs

In terms of specs, we expect both new color variants of earbuds and neckband-style earphones will have similar specs as their other color variants. Starting with the Nord Buds, it comes with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. In terms of battery, the earbuds have a 41 mAh battery, while the charging case packs a 480 mAh battery. The earphones also feature an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance.

The earbuds are claimed to last up to seven hours per charge, and the case will offer additional 23 hours of battery, offering a total battery life of 30 hours on a single charge. It comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,799 and can be purchased from the brand's official site and Amazon India.

On the other hand, the Bullet Wireless Z2 is selling for Rs. 1,999. In terms of specs, the earphones come with 12.4mm drivers and an AI Noise cancellation feature. It is claimed to provide a total of 30 hours of battery life and lasts 20 hours with just 10 minutes of charge.

