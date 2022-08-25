OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch Confirmed

While most mid-tier and high-end smartphones do not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, a lot of affordable and entry-level smartphones still offer a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Devices like the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite also come with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

Users can now get a fairly cheap wireless earphone, however, they won't be as good as a cheap wired earphone. OnePlus is now gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus Nord wired earphones. This product is likely to be meant for users who still have a phone with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Here are the details.

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones Design

The OnePlus Nord wired earphones are inspired by the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 with an angular ear tip along with an all-plastic casing. The earphone will be available in black color along with a built-in microphone to make and receive audio calls.

The OnePlus Nord wired earphones will be lightweight, weighing just 15 grams. The earphones will be 1.2meters long, which should be enough for most users. The earphone will make use of 9.2mm drivers (106±2dB) with 54±10%Ω impedance and a frequency response range of 20 Hz- 20,000 Hz.

Just like the wireless earphone range, they are also said to have magnetic controls, which should help to automatically play and pause the music when required. It will also come with a single multi-function button with support for media controls. Lastly, the OnePlus Nord wired earphones will also have IPX4 water resistance certification.

When Is It Coming To India

According to the social media post from the official OnePlus India handle, the OnePlus Nord wired earphones will launch here on the 27th of August. Like most of the OnePlus products, the OnePlus Nord wired earphones are expected to be available exclusively on Amazon and OnePlus stores across the country.

