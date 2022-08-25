Oppo Enco Buds 2 With 28 Hours Of Battery Life Launched For Rs. 1,799

Oppo has expanded its range of audio products in India with the launch of the Enco Buds 2. The wearable has arrived as the successor to the Oppo Enco Buds that were launched in the country last year. The Oppo Enco Buds 2 has a refreshed design, higher battery life, and improved dynamic drivers to provide an even better audio output experience.

Oppo Enco Buds 2 Offer New Design With A Stem & ANC

While the Oppo Enco Buds first-generation arrived with a small in-ear design, the latest Enco Buds 2 offers a stem for a more ergonomic body. There are larger 10mm, drivers, on each earbud to provide a stronger bass. The previous model offered 8mm drivers, which provided slightly lower sound output than the current version. The 10mm larger drivers onboard the wearable with titanium diaphragm offer better bass performance and audio output.

Oppo Enco Buds 2 Other Specifications, Features

The Oppo Enco Buds 2 is IPX4 certified for sweat and splash resistance. The earbuds come with active noise cancellation (ANC) to provide a smooth audio experience under a high outside noise range. The device also offers three types of Dolby Atmos settings, which include Original Sound, Bass Boost, and Clear Vocals. The earbuds also come with a deep neural network function that tracks human voices and separates them in real-time during calls.

There's an intelligent connect feature onboard the Oppo Enco Buds 2, which allows it to quickly pair with your smartphones. Notably, the Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity option offers stable connectivity with compatible devices. The headset provides up to seven hours of standalone battery life, while with the case, the users will get up to 28 hours of usage. The wearable offers an hour of use with just 10 minutes of charge.

Oppo Enco Buds 2 Price In India, Availability

The Oppo Enco Buds 2 comes in a single Black color variant. The wearable has been priced at Rs. 1,799 and will be going on sale from the brand's website and Flipkart starting from August 31, 2,022. The company will be sharing more details about the latest earbuds at some point in the near future, so stay tuned for regular updates.

Enco Buds 2 Rs. 100 Cheaper Than Previous Model

The previous model of the Oppo Enco Buds 2 called the Enco Buds will be Rs. 100 cheaper than the new version. While the new variant will be costing Rs. 1,799, the previous model will set the consumers back by Rs. 1,699.

