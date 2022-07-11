Portronics has introduced its latest wireless headphones called the Portronics Muffs A in India. The wearable has arrived as an affordable wireless audio accessory with impressive battery life. The device is touted to provide a powerful bass to offer an immersive media experience. The Portronics Muffs A have been launched soon after the brand released the Portronics Genesis Gaming Headset.

Portronics Muffs A Is An Affordable Wireless Headset

The Portronics Muffs A wireless headphones are equipped with 40mm drivers, which are touted to provide a powerful bass. The drivers are claimed to provide a distortion-free music experience. The wireless audio accessory has a maximum wearable range of 10 meters. The wearable utilizes Bluetooth version 5.2 to connect with compatible devices. The company hasn't yet revealed the core tech-related sound specs of the device at the moment.

Talking about the design, the Portronics Muffs A wireless headphones are equipped with removable memory foam-based ear cushions. The company claims that the device's design offers the wearer better sound isolation, which cuts off the ambient background noise. The Portronics Muffs A also come with the IPX5 certification, which makes them impervious to dust and sweat.

The Portronics Muffs A headphones also get the 3.5mm headphone jack, so the users can use them when it runs out of battery. The headgear gets a 520 mAh battery, which is officially claimed to provide up to 30 hours of audio playback on a single charge. The brand says that the battery of the new headphones can fully charge in just 55 minutes, thanks to the USB Type-C port.

Portronics Muffs A Price In India, Color Variants

As we've mentioned above, the Portronics Muffs A has been priced quite affordably in the country at Rs. 1,999. The headphones are being offered in three color variants - Red, Black, and Blue. They come with a 12-month warranty and are available to buy on the brand's website, major e-commerce portals, and via brick-and-mortar stores across the country.

Portronics Muffs A Follows The Genesis Gaming Headset

Prior to the Portronics Muffs A, the company recently launched the Portronics Genesis gaming headset in the country. The latter is a wired audio gaming accessory with 40mm professionally-tuned drivers, memory foam cushions, an omnidirectional microphone, and more. It is priced even more affordably at just Rs. 1,099 as it's a wired offering.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles