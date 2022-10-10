Redmi Writing Pad Is Xiaomis Cheapest Tablet: Is It Smart Too?

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Pad in India, which is currently one of the most affordable mid-tier Android tablets, delivering a good balance between price and features. The company has now launched a new tablet-like device -- the Redmi Writing Pad for just Rs. 599.

As the name suggests, the Redmi Writing Pad is a tablet that is strictly limited to writing and sketching, so, you won't be able to stream movies or watch any sort of content on it. However, you can play games like Tic-Tac-Toe.

Redmi Writing Pad Specifications

The Redmi Writing Pad comes with an 8.5-inch screen, made out of customized LCD film. The company claims that the screen on the Redmi Writing Pad offers a physical paper-like feel and the device also comes with a stylus. The black colored Redmi Writing Pad has an orange colored erase button on the bottom bezel.

The Redmi Writing Pad is pressure sensitive, and the stylus included with the device can offer different strokes. The display emits no light, and it feels like a typical pen and paper wring/experience while using the Redmi Writing Pad, claims Xiaomi.

The Redmi Writing Pad also comes with a single home button, which can quickly erase all the content written on the tablet. To prevent accidental content deletion, the tablet also comes with a physical lock button.

The device is powered by a button-style battery, and the company claims that a single battery can offer up to 20,000 pages of writing and it only uses power when the screen is being cleaned.

The entire device is made using ABS material and the whole device just weighs 90 grams. The device is currently available on the Xiaomi India website and Mi Homes across the country.

Is Redmi Writing Pad Smart?

While it does look a lot like Amazon Kindle, it is not as smart as an e-reader. For the asking price, it does look like a decent product. However, you can get a similar product in the market for less than Rs. 500. Overall, this is a great product for those who want to make notes and does not want to waste pen and paper.