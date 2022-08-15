Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-Inch India Launch Set For Tomorrow; Features We Know So Far

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch smart television is all set to be launched in the Indian market. According to a teaser or the company's website, the latest Xiaomi smart TV will be released in the country at an event on August 16. The device will be joining the likes of the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A models, which were launched in April earlier this year.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-Inch Specifications, Features

The microsite of the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch on the brand's website has also revealed the design of the smart TV. As per the listing, the latest Xiaomi TV will be arriving with almost non-existent bezels on all sides. It will also be offering a small stand. The new TV will be powered by an ARM Cortex-A55 CPU, which is an upgrade over the Cortex-A35 SoC found on the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A series of smart televisions.

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch variant is expected to come with a resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels. The LED-backlit LCD panel of the TV will be offering 20W speakers for an immersive media experience. There will also be other features like the Android TV 11 with PatchWall, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Dolby Audio functionality, and more.

What Will Be Pricing Of Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-Inch?

As of now, the complete specifications of the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch are not available. In addition, the company hasn't yet revealed the pricing of the upcoming TV that's launching tomorrow. However, we can expect it to be offered in the Rs. 15,000 or under Rs. 20,000 price range in the country. We will have more details at the event tomorrow, so stay tuned.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32-Inch Is Worth Purchasing?

As far as the previous models are concerned, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32-inch model is available in the Indian market for just Rs. 13,999. With an almost bezel-less display, full HD resolution, premium metal design, Android TV, and 24W speakers, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A is worth purchasing at its budget under Rs. 15,000 price tag. The company is also offering 40-inch and 43-inch variants of the TV at a slightly higher price tag.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles