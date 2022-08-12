Philips 4000 Series Earbuds Review: ANC At An Affordable Price

Philips 4000 Series Earbuds Performance Review: ANC Steals The Show

The Philips 4000 Series Earbuds include a dedicated button on the charging case for easy pairing with your smartphone. This is another plus point for the earbuds as you can pair them with multiple gadgets.

The new Philips 4000 Series features ANC and bass, which is the key highlight of the device for the asking price. The bass is quite good for ordinary use and gives the overall experience a good boost. I loved the active noise cancellation feature on the earbuds, which enhances the audio output.

You can use the earbuds on crowded metro trains or at the gym, and the ANC will ensure you have an undisturbed playback. Overall, the Philips 4000 series offers an ideal playback experience in all environments.

This also brings us to the mic functionality of the Philips 4000 Series Earbuds. I used the earbuds to make a couple of calls and found the overall experience to be glitch-free. Some of the earbuds in this segment disconnect easily while on calls. But there was no such trouble with the Philips earbuds, another pro-point for the device.