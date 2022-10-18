Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS Earbuds Review: Better In Every Sense

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Design

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes packaged in the smallest puck-shaped charging case. It is the most adorable high-quality TWS charging case on the market right now. The tiny charging case has a premium soft matte texture and looks and feels far superior to the majority of premium TWS earbuds. The Pixel Buds come close to replicating the look and feel. The wireless-charging case has a Type-C charging port and is available in three colors- purple, white, and graphite.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Wearing Experience

After using the Galaxy Buds2 Pro for more than a week and comparing the fit to competitors, I prefer Samsung's TWS buds design approach to Apple and Sony. These buds are more ergonomic and comfortable to wear than the majority of the market's current premium TWS earbuds. The buds, like the charging case, have the same soft matte coating and come in a compact form factor, with each bud weighing only 5.5g.

The Buds2 Pro is 15% smaller than its predecessor and fits more snugly inside the ear cavity. Anyone looking at you straight in the eyes might not notice these buds because there is no stem protruding from your ears. This new design is both stealthy and comfortable.

Comfortable To Wear And Maintains Tight In-Ear Fit

I wore them with the standard ear tips, and they never fell out of my ears while cycling or jogging. You will also not have stuffy ears because the larger vents allow for better airflow than most TWS earbuds. In terms of comfort, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro are currently our favorite pair of TWS earbuds. I could wear them for much longer periods of time than most premium TWS earbuds on the market. The buds are also IPX7-rated and can withstand a 30-minute submersion in water up to 1 meter deep.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Setup And Smartphone Application

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro connects to devices via Bluetooth 5.3 and follows the standard BT connection process with non-Samsung phones. If you have a Samsung device, things become much easier. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro appear automatically on Samsung Galaxy devices and require only a single tap to pair the buds with the handset. To access and customize the touch controls listed below, you must use the Galaxy Wearable app. You can also use the app to change the ANC settings, access the equalizer, and experiment with other important settings.

Tricky Touch Controls

The lack of a stem and the compact design put the touch control functionality in a bind. Because there isn't much space on the tiny earbuds and the touch panel is sensitive, I frequently paused the music while adjusting the fit. The feedback feature of a beep sound is a nice touch because it informs you when the buds have registered a command.

The touch commands are listed below. It is worth noting that by customizing the touch and hold control from the Galaxy Wearable smartphone app, you can activate volume control/activate Spotify/voice command or switch noise canceling profile.