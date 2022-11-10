Apple Limits AirDrop File Receiving Time From Strangers: Is It A Safety Feature?

Apple won't allow iPhone users to have an "unlimited" time window to receive files via the AirDrop feature. The company is restricting the feature to just 10 minutes per session, for files shared by "non-contacts". This might look like a safety and security feature, but there could be another intention behind limiting the AirDrop wireless file-sharing feature on iPhones.

AirDrop From Strangers Limited To A 10-minute Window

AirDrop has been a simple and effective way for iPhone users to securely exchange files. Users can share contacts, images, documents, or videos using AirDrop. The feature works only on Apple iPhones and has a limited range. Now AirDrop has another limitation.

Apple released iOS 16.1.1, a small incremental update for iPhone devices. The update, sent out on November 9, limits the time during which iPhone users can receive files from non-contacts.

Specifically speaking, the AirDrop feature remains active and usable for an indefinite period only for people who have each other's contacts stored on their iPhones. Previously, users could choose to welcome and accept files from everyone. Users could set the feature to accept files from anyone, no one, or just their contacts, and there was no time limit.

Moving forward, the AirDrop feature will receive files from everyone for just 10 minutes. Thereafter, the feature will accept files from contacts only. The timer may reset if the setting is disabled and enabled again.

Why Is Apple Restricting AirDrop?

Apple has released an update that restricts AirDrop to a 10-minute window in China. However, the company has indicated it plans to roll out the new AirDrop setting globally. The restriction could arrive early next year.

Apple claims it restricted the AirDrop feature to mitigate unwanted file sharing. This may suggest Apple wants to protect its users and could be positioning the restriction as a response to some privacy, safety, and security concerns.

However, the AirDrop feature is already secure. Apple's iOS ecosystem scrutinizes all the data that passes through the AirDrop platform. In fact, iPhones can share only some types of content through AirDrop.

It appears Apple could be trying to restrict the ability to share information with strangers, as a way to curb protests and dissidents. The limitation's first arrival in China seems to suggest Apple could be helping the country's administration.

The AirDrop feature is reportedly being used by protesters in China to spread posters opposing the Chinese government. The AirDrop feature was immune to China's strict online censorship as it allowed local sharing without the internet. But limiting the time strangers can use AirDrop, could severely restrict iPhone users' ability to quickly share files with people nearby.