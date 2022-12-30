Google Voice To Warn About Spam Calls With A Big Red Warning Sign

Google Voice will now alert users about potential spam calls. The app will show a big red warning sign if Google suspects the incoming call could be a "suspected spam caller". The new label is a visual indicator to help users become aware and vigilant. Let's see how the new feature could help shield users from bothersome calls and potentially dangerous scams.

Google confirmed via a blog post that it's adding a red "Suspected Spam Caller" warning to Google Voice calls. The company says it will continue identifying spam "using the same advanced artificial intelligence" system as it does with its standard phone app or the dialer app for Android.

It might seem confusing why Google is announcing a feature that is commonly used by millions of Android smartphone users around the world. A standard Android phone has warned users about calls from numbers associated with spam since 2016.

However, it is important to note that Google Voice is different from the Google Dialer app for Android smartphones. Google Voice is essentially a replacement for the "Voicemail" feature.

Incidentally, Google Voice could automatically filter calls identified as spam to voicemail for years. Moreover, the app has also allowed users to screen calls before picking them up.

However, these options can be a little limited in their efficiency for Android phone users who get a lot of important calls from unknown numbers.

How To Use Automatic Spam Labeling In Google Voice?

Google is gradually rolling out the new Spam labeling feature to Google Voice app across the world. The spam warnings will eventually be available to all users with a Google Voice account.

Google Voice users will need to turn off the Filter Spam feature by going to Settings > Security > Filter Spam if they wish to see the automatic spam label for suspected spam calls.

Thereafter an option will appear to confirm if a call is a spam call or not. Users will also be offered the option to label a number as spam. Any future calls from the same number will be redirected straight to the voicemail or be dumped in a spam folder. Needless to add, this feature for Google Voice also unlocks the ability to screen calls before picking them up.