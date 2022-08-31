How To Easily Order Groceries From JioMart Using WhatsApp

Meta and Jio Platforms recently announced their global-first end-to-end shopping experience is coming to the popular messaging app WhatsApp. Consumers can now buy groceries and other items from JioMart using WhatsApp. Both companies have been working closely to bring this service to fruition, and now it’s finally here.

The new service is a testament to WhatsApp’s ambitions of becoming a super app, as it will allow consumers to make purchases and payments without having to exit the app. In this article, we will be discussing how you can also make purchases from JioMart using WhatsApp. Just follow these simple steps and you are good to go.

How Can You Use JioMart On WhatsApp?

1. First and foremost, you will need the updated WhatsApp app on your phone. If you do, then just create a new contact for JioMart using the number 7977079770.

2. Now, after saving the contact, go to WhatsApp and send “Hi” to the contact.

3. Upon doing so, users will get a reply giving them the option to start shopping. The next step is to tap on “Get Started.”

4. Users will get another reply that gives the option to “View Catalogue.” It will allow them to browse through the items.

5. The app will then ask users to provide their pin code to check if the delivery can be done to the user’s location. After typing the pin code, users need to tap on continue.

6. Next, users will be able to browse all the categories including vegetables, fruits, bakery, dairy, beverages, home care, and more.

7. To add an item to the cart, users will have to tap on the plus sign beside the product listing.

8. Once they are done adding the items, they can tap on “view cart” and proceed with the “send to business” option.

9. Now, the app will ask users for their addresses in the chats section. So, tap on “Provide address” to move forward.

10. Users will have to fill out important details such as their name, phone number, and address details.

11. The chat will then give them the option to confirm or change the address.

12. Once users hit confirm, they will get three payment options -- Cash on Delivery, Pay on JioMart, and Pay on WhatsApp.

13. Users can choose anyone as per their preference and voila your order is placed.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles