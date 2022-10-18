Flipkart Ups Its Online Shopping Experience With Metaverse; Heres How to Shop in Flipverse

Walmart-owned e-commerce portal Flipkart has launched a metaverse-based shopping platform called Flipverse. This platform will let users discover and shop products in an innovative way using the metaverse. As of now, this service will be available for as many as 15 brands across categories.

Flipkart has partnered with eDAO, a Polygon-incubated organization. This company designs and launches global art, media, and entertainment IPs into Web3. The objective of this move is to change the way people shop in the future. Flipverse is already live on the Flipkart Android app. The pilot experience will be live for a few days until October 23. Here's how to use and shop on Flipverse.

What is Flipverse?

The newly launched metaverse space Flipverse lets customers discover products across categories in an interactive and gamified way. It gives them access to brands, digital collectibles, and Supercoins on the Flipkart app. It will be available on Flipkart's newly launched FireDrops platform, which is available on the e-commerce retailer's mobile app.

As mentioned above, Flipverse supports as many as 15 brands in the first phase. These include Puma, Nivea, Noise, Lavie, Butterfly India, Himalaya, and more.

Flipverse will let a multiverse of brands create unique product launches, and inspiring experiences to engage users. It will give brands the ability to generate and create their metaverse digital twin in the virtual world. This digital twin will be able to experience products, claim digital collectibles, and win offers to unlock unique offers and experiences.

How to Enter and Shop in Flipverse

Follow the below steps to enter and shop in Flipverse.

Step 1: Visit https://firedrops.flipkart.com/qr-page.html on your computer.

Step 2: Now, you need to click on 'Enter Flipverse' and scan the code displayed on the laptop's screen using your Android smartphone.

Step 3: This will redirect you to the FireDrops app. Here, you need to choose a username.

Step 4: Tap on Menu and choose Flipverse.

Step 5: Your avatar will be entered in Flipverse. You can see products from the supported brands on the display.

Step 6: You can navigate using the on-screen controls.

Step 7: You can tap on specific products to know more details. You can also check for any deals or discounts on the Flipkart site from Flipverse.

Notably, the virtual shopping experience using metaverse will work better on WiFi connections.