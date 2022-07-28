Apple introduced the latest version of its software for the iPhones called iOS 16 alongside the iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura at WWDC22 a few weeks ago. Soon after, the company released the first public beta earlier this month. Now, the Cupertino tech giant has launched the iOS 16 beta 4 version for the developers as well as the limited beta testers across the globe.

The latest iOS 16 beta 4 version brings a handful of new features for the lock screen, iMessage, Live Activities API, Home app, Mail app, lock screen notifications setting, and more. So, let's have a look at what's the new iOS 16 beta 4 offers for these apps and features.

iMessage Changes, Updates For Mails App

First of all, the iMessage app in the iOS 16 beta 4 version comes with edit or undo message sending changes. There's now a new "Edited" button below all the edited messages, which allows the users to change edited messages a total of five times. Once the five-time limit is crossed, the button disappears. In addition, the previous version offered a 15-minute window for editing messages, it has been reduced to just two minutes in the new version.

As for the Mail app, the previous time limit to unsend a message in the earlier version was just 10 seconds. However, in iOS 16 beta 4, the users have a choice of 10, 20, or 30 seconds. No other changes seem to be offered for the Mail app in the new iteration of the beta version.

Lock Screen Notifications, Home App Changes

The fourth beta version of iOS 16 is now offering new wallpapers in the Home app to choose from the previously offered ones. As for the lock screen layout, it now shows three different options to choose from including Count, Stack, and List, which display a different design. In addition, the lock screen has received options to change new colors, gradients, photos, and more.

Live Activities API Changes

Apple has made changes to its Live Activities API, which provides real-time glanceable details on the lock screen from different apps. For the uninitiated, the iOS 16 will allow the users to start a Live Activity from any app, which will be constantly updated on their lock screen till the activity lasts. Unfortunately, it will not be available to the users in the first stable public release of the new OS.

Bolder Music Player, New Wallpapers For CarPlay

In the iOS 16 beta 4 version, Apple has updated the music player that appears on the lock screen with bolder elements. In addition, there are new wallpapers for CarPlay. Apart from the aforementioned updates, the users can also expect various bug fixes and performance enhancements with the latest version of iOS.

The size of the iOS 16 developer beta 4 version is around 1.53GB and it is being rolled out gradually to compatible users across the globe. Apple is expected to release the stable version of the iOS 16 version at some point in September. The final public firmware will be launched to the public at the annual iPhone launch event, which will witness the launch of multiple iPhone models.

