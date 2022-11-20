From Koo to Mastodon, Here are Five Twitter Alternatives in India

The microblogging platform Twitter is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after Elon Musk's recent acquisition. Many users are unhappy with the recent drastic policy changes, and some are also opting for better alternatives to the microblogging platform. If you find yourself in the same boat, here are some of the best Twitter alternatives.

Twitter Alternatives to Consider in India

Before you decide where to go, are there any realistic alternatives to the platform? Twitter has many features but not all platforms out there might have these features. To help you choose an alternative, here we have listed some of them and their capabilities.

Koo

Koo is a microblogging platform developed for Indians. It lets users relay their opinions and follow other users with similar interests and preferences. Users can post text-based Koos with a maximum of 400 characters, share multimedia content, and chat with other users privately. It is also possible to mention other Koo users using hashtags and mentions. The retweet feature on Twitter is called re-koo on this platform, and it also supports six Indian languages. The app has garnered more than ten million downloads so far on Google Play Store.

Download Koo on Android, iOS

Mastodon

Mastodon has gained traction of late for a good reason. It has become the go-to platform for a majority of Twitter users who are miffed by the recent policy changes. In recent times, this open-source and decentralized app has surpassed 10 lakh users. While it offers a similar experience to Twitter, its interface resembles both Twitter and the older version of Facebook. The platform is more open for posts and supports up to 500 characters.

Mastodon lets users create their own networks or instances. Each instance has its own policies related to code of conduct, content moderation, privacy, terms of service, etc. Being a part of a specific instance, you can still communicate with users who belong to other instances.

Download Mastodon on Android, iOS

Kutumb

Yet another social networking app for communities is Kutumb. It is Made in India. The app heavily emphasizes local languages with support for regional languages such as Marathi, Hindi, and Gujarati among others. The app offers a Suvichar feature, which lets you share an inspiring daily quote with family and friends. One can see updates of members in the community, discuss the issues, connect with people of their community, and create their identity within this community.

Download Kutumb on Android, iOS

Tribel

Tribel is a unique approach that lets one choose a target audience for their posts and reach the selected audience immediately. The platform lets users customize their news feeds easily, thereby putting an end to endless scrolling. The Trending and Breaking feeds will show the newest and most popular posts on any topic. Touted to be a Twitter spawn, Tribel has gained the reputation of users who are leaving Twitter.

Download Tribel on Android, iOS

Cohost

Launched a few months back, Cohost is still in the nascent stages. It has a blog-like feel and posts fall in a vertically-scrolling timeline similar to Facebook. The interface reminds us of the early days of Twitter, but it is easy to navigate. It lets you customize your posts to your liking and lets you indicate if it is an adult post or not. As yet, there is no character limit but the only major downside is that it is not free for users. However, the platform could change to the tips plus subscription model in the future. It needs to implement some changes such as an improved search functionality.