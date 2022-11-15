WhatsApp Testing DND Call Alerts And Companion Mode: One Account On Two Smartphones?

WhatsApp has been rolling out features quite aggressively. After the Communities feature, the instant messaging platform could soon offer missed call alerts that are DND (Do Not Disturb) compliant. Interestingly, users could also be allowed to operate a single account on two smartphones via the "Companion Mode" which is also under testing. Let's look at the two promising but experimental features in WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Testing DND Compliant Missed Call Alerts

The Do Not Disturb or DND mode on an Android or iOS smartphone is quite useful. It can silence incoming calls and messages. This mode works well with standard communication channels such as phone calls and SMS. However, there are some weird issues with instant messaging platforms which also offer voice and video calls, especially concerning alerts and notifications.

To better inform users about calls that may have arrived during the time DND was active, WhatsApp is testing a new API. The new API would be compliant with DND protocols and should be designed to push appropriate information through alerts or notifications.

WhatsApp beta for Android v2.22.24.15 and above has the feature. It basically marks a missed call as "Silenced by Do Not Disturb", and issues an alert that reads "missed voice call at [time of call] while on Do Not Disturb".

Advertisement

Moving forward, the messaging app could offer a streamlined alert for any missed call when Do Not Disturb (DND) mode is active. Previously, the alert system wasn't optimized to work well with DND protocols, which often resulted in users remaining oblivious to missed calls on such platforms until they disabled the DND mode.

Companion Mode To Allow One Account On Two Smartphones?

Additionally, WhatsApp could allow two smartphones to operate a single WhatsApp account. This could change with the "Companion" mode, which is under testing.

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android v2.22.24.18 includes a Companion mode for smartphones. This feature essentially allows users to link their primary WhatsApp account with another smartphone using a QR code that another phone can scan.

The "Link a device" option seems to be available during the registration process of WhatsApp. It is not clear whether the feature will remain available if, or after, registration is completed without linking another device.

WhatsApp has allowed up to 4 devices to operate a single account independently. However, the platform has never allowed two smartphones to operate a single account. This might change in the near future if WhatsApp decides to release the Companion mode via a stable update.