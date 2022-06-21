Today, Google Play and App Store are filled with many fitness apps. Here, some are free fitness apps while some might cost a bit. For Yoga Day 2022, we have provided some of the best workout apps for Google Play and the App Store. Here's all you need to know:

Yoga Day 2022: Cult.fit Fitness App

Cult.fit is one of the top apps that comes to mind for Yoga Day 2022. Cult.fit is a comprehensive fitness app that's available to download on both Google Play and the App Store. One of the best features of Cult.fit is its diversity, which includes yoga, exercise, meditation, and more. Plus, you also get diet charts.

Yoga Day 2022: Fittr App

Yoga Day 2022 also brings other apps to the foray like Fittr, which is considered to be one of the largest fitness and nutrition platforms. Fittr offers experts and fitness enthusiasts to offer detailed coaching to help you get in shape.

Yoga Day 2022: HealthifyMe Fitness App

When compared to other platforms, HealthifyMe is a relatively new one in the Indian fitness market. One of the best features of HealthifyMe is the availability of one-to-one coaching and even dietary information, which offers a personalized fitness journey for you.

Yoga Day 2022: Fitelo App

Another unique app identified for Yoga Day 2022 is Fitelo. This particular app identifies the user's habits, goals, and medical condition, and then creates a personalized health program. One of the best features of the Fitelo app is the ability to help people reach their fitness goals while also enjoying a little treat once in a while!

Yoga Day 2022: Seven 7-Minute Workout App

As the name suggests, Seven is a workout app, which is a good time to download for Yoga Day 2022. The 7-minute workout app is available to download on both Google Play and the App Store. One of the best features of Seven is that all your workouts are done in seven minutes. You can combine workouts to extend your workout time and it helps plan your routine.

Yoga Day 2022: Aaptiv Fitness App

Aaptive is another fitness app that helps you stay active and fit. Aaptive offers a collection of audio fitness sessions, classes, coaching, and so on. All of these come from experienced and professional coaches, which further makes Aaptive an ideal app to download for Yoga Day 2022.

Yoga Day 2022: Sworkit Workout App

If you have a busy and hectic schedule, Sworkit is the best fitness app You can get gym-like training on the go. You can train with the Sworkit app and explore options like HIIT, cardio, yoga, weight loss, and so on. Plus, enthusiasts can get courses for six weeks.

Yoga Day 2022: MyFitnessPal App

If you want to track your fitness journey, MyFitnessPal is the app for you. MyFitnessPal allows you to scan food items' barcodes to get a detailed analysis of what you're eating. It has a massive nutrient database, giving you an account of what you're eating and how to track your health better.

Yoga Day 2022: Workout For Women App

Yoga Day 2022 brings everyone together on a fitness journey. This is why the Workout for Women app is important. This app, as the name suggests, is specially designed for women. It has a clean interface that makes it easy to use and is also beginner-friendly.

Yoga Day 2022: Home Workout App

Home Workout app is another ideal app to checkout for Yoga Day 2022. You don't need any equipment to workout with the Home Workout app, which makes it ideal for beginners too. You can use this app to workout in the comfort of your home and get back on track.