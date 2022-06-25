Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answer: Get Free Bose Speaker

Amazon has announced a new quiz contest named the ''Amazon Entertainment Edition spin and win Bose Speaker & more''. So, you can get a free Bose Speaker by participating in this contest. Besides, you can win the Amazon Pay balance as well. Check here how to play Amazon Entertainment Edition spin and win to get free Bose Speaker.

Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin And Win Bose Speaker: How To Play

First, open your Amazon mobile app on your smartphone as Amazon quizzes are only available on the mobile app. Now, you can find the latest quiz on the home page itself. Besides, you can head over to the Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration section to find the contest.

Now, click on the ''Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin And Win Bose Speaker'' banner to start the game. You will have to click on the pointer to spin. After spinning the wheel, answer one question correctly. It is also important to note that, if your pointer is stopped on the "better luck next time" option, you will be eliminated from the game.

Question 1: The __ pink river dolphin can change its color and also has the largest body and brain of any freshwater dolphin. Fill in the blanks

Answer: Amazon

Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin And Win Bose Speaker: Prize Details

As mentioned above, winners can also get Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (2 winners), Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance (400 winners), Rs. 50 as Amazon Pay Balance (400 winners), and Rs. 20 as Amazon Pay Balance (500 winners). A winner will be eligible to claim one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped.

The winners of this contest will be selected by a random draw of lots. Once the winners are confirmed, Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS or Email. Besides, the winner's names will also be posted to the winner section on July 9, 2022. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before September 9, 2022.

There are some criteria for the Amazon quiz such as you should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Additionally, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.

