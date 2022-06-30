Amazon MiVi DuoPods A350 Spin And Win Quiz: Answers And Prize

MiVi, a popular brand that has launched a slew of audio products and wearables, recently came up with a pair of TWS headphones called MiVi DuoPods A350. This product was launched via the e-commerce retailer Amazon India. To celebrate the same, the latter has hosted the Amazon MiVi DuoPods A350 spin and win quiz contest.

Amazon MiVi DuoPods A350 Spin And Win Quiz

The Amazon MiVi DuoPods A350 spin and win quiz went live on June 29 and will last for a period of 30 days, which is until July 29. The is a spin and win quiz and the winner of the contest will be chosen based on a lucky draw as usual. The winner will be declared by August 14 and will receive the prize of Rs. 1,00,000 as well before the mentioned date.

Question: Which among the following is the right classification of Mivi DuoPods A350?

Answer: True Wireless Earbuds

The Amazon MiVi DuoPods A350 spin and win quiz will have a spinning wheel and the participants have to spin it before answering the question. The prize will vary based on where the pointer lands in the spinning wheel.

Rs. 1,00,000 as Amazon Pay balance for 1 winner based on lucky draw.

Rs. 50,000 as Amazon Pay balance for 1 winner based on lucky draw.

Rs. 20,000 as Amazon Pay balance for 1 winner based on lucky draw.

Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay balance for 2 winners based on lucky draw.

Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay balance for 2 winners based on lucky draw.

Notably, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon MiVi DuoPods A350 spin and win quiz, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website. So, make sure you use the latest version of the Amazon app installed on your device.

