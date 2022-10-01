Amazon October Edition Spin and Win Quiz Answers; Win Apple iPad Air

It is the beginning of a new month and the online retailer Amazon India has hosted a quiz contest for its users to win alluring prizes. It has hosted the Amazon October Edition Spin and Win Quiz contest, which joins a slew of other contests on the mobile app. Among the various prizes is a new Apple iPad Air.

The Amazon October Edition Spin and Win Quiz contest is available under the 'New Games this Week' section of Funzone on the Amazon app. As per the terms and conditions of this contest, it went live at 12 AM on September 30 and will be hosted until 11:59 PM on October 31. The winners of the contest will be declared after the contest period and they will get their prizes delivered to them by November 30.

Amazon October Edition Spin and Win Quiz Answer, Prizes

Notably, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

Like the other spin-and-win quiz contests hosted by Amazon India, this one also asks users only one question. Here is the question and the correct answer to it. Do keep in mind that if the pointer lands on the "Better luck next time slice", you will not be able to participate in the quiz.

Question: Every October, The Simpsons release a Halloween special, what is the name of this series?

Answer: Treehouse of Horror

Below are the prizes depending on the spinning wheel option you get.

1 winner will get an Apple iPad Air based on the lucky draw

1 winner will get Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on the lucky draw

1,000 winners will get Rs. 20 as Amazon Pay Balance based on the lucky draw

200 winners will get Rs. 50 as Amazon Pay Balance based on the lucky draw

400 winners will get Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance based on the lucky draw.

The other terms and conditions of this quiz contest remain the same.