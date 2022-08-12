Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G Quiz Answers: Win Free Smartphone

By

Advertisement

OnePlus recently launched its latest flagship smartphone - the OnePlus 10T 5G in multiple storage configurations. While the 8GB and 12GB RAM options went on sale already, the 16GB variant is slated to go on sale from August 16. Marking the arrival of the smartphone, the online retailer Amazon India has hosted a new quiz contest - Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G Quiz.

This is a regular quiz contest and it will ask five questions to users so that they can win the smartphone for free. As usual, the Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G Quiz contest is available on the Amazon mobile app and not the website. Interested participants can contest in this quiz from August 6 to September 6. The winner will be announced on September 7.

Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G Quiz Answers

It is important to answer all the questions asked in the Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G Quiz contest correctly to be able to enter the lucky draw and win the prize. Also, you need to answer the questions in less than five seconds for each question. Take a look at the questions asked by Amazon and the correct answers to the same. Notably, all questions asked in this quiz will be based on the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone.

Question 1: Which of the following processor is integrated in OnePlus 10T 5G ?

Answer: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Question 2: Which of the following amplify the power of OnePlus 10T 5G?

Answer: 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition

Question 3: OnePlus 10T 5G features the latest ____________ for keeping your gaming experience cool.

Answer: 3D Cooling System 2.0

Question 4: OnePlus 10T 5G comes with ______________ display

Answer: 120 Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display

Question 5: OnePlus 10T 5G is equipped with _____________________ which will help maintain Battery Health for 1600 charging cycles

Answer: Battery Health Engine

If you are chosen as the fortunate winner of the Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G quiz contest, then you will be able to get your hands on the OnePlus 10T 5G Jade Green variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which is the base model.

Apart from this, the terms and conditions such as the age eligibility of 18 years and above remains the same. You need to be a resident of India and should not be an Amazon employee or an immediate family member.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Moto Tab G62 Appears On Geekbench: New Mid-Range Tablet Launching On August 17

Amazon Independence Day Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win Apple Watch 7

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Foldable Phone Goes Official; Could It Rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4?

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Last Day Deals On Fast Charging Smartphones

Philips 4000 Series Earbuds Review: ANC At An Affordable Price

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Up To 70% Off On Best Truly Wireless Earbuds

Samsung Independence Day Freedom Sale: Discount Offers On Samsung Premium Smartphones

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale; Best Deals On Phones Like iPhone 13, Galaxy S20 FE, More

Vivo Y77e 5G With Dimensity 810 SoC, Dual Cameras Launched: India Price, Features

Amazon Great Freedom Sale On LG Gram Laptops: Best Thin & Light Laptop For Rs. 99,999?

Redmi A1 India Launch Likely Nearing; Could Arrive As Poco Phone

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Huge Discounts On High-Performance Laptops
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: amazon oneplus news apps
Published On August 12, 2022
Read more...