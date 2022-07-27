Amazon Prime Subscription Price Hiked In Some Countries; Is India On The List?

Amazon has announced that it is increasing the price of the Amazon Prime subscription in some countries. The e-commerce giant has hiked the subscription price in several European countries including France, Germany, and the UK. The latest announcement comes six months after the Amazon Prime subscription price was increased in the United States. Let's have a look at the new pricing.

Amazon Prime Subscription Hiked By Up To 43 Percent

Amazon has increased the Amazon Prime subscription price in the European markets by up to a whopping 43 percent. The company has blamed increased inflation and operating cost as a reason behind the price increase. After a hike of 43 percent, users in France will have to pay Euro 69.90 per year for the service, which is approximately around Rs. 5,640 in the Indian currency.

In Germany, which is the brand's second biggest market after the US, users will have to pay Euro 89.70 (around. Rs 7,260) per year. In the UK, the third largest market after the US, Amazon Prime subscribers will be paying Euro 95 (approx. Rs. 9,070), which is 20 percent high than the previous price.

The company has mentioned that the new pricing will come into effect on September 12 and will be affecting both new and previous members. The company has already started sending emails to Amazon Prime subscribers in the aforementioned countries. In the US, the price was hiked from $119 to $139 in February this year.

Amazon Prime Price Hike Will Affect Indian Consumers?

India isn't on the list of the countries where Amazon is increasing the price of its Prime service. The company already increased the price of the service in the country in October last year. The monthly subscription of the service in India is Rs. 179. The consumers need to pay Rs. 459 for a period of three months and Rs. 1,499 for a year. The company isn't likely to increase the price for Indian consumers any time soon.

Hiking Price To Deliver Good Content

If the reports are to be believed, Amazon seems to be hiking the price of the Prime service to deliver even better content on Prime video on a timely basis. This reason is apart from the increased inflation and operating costs. Its work mentioning the latest price hike has arrived just a few days before Amazon will be reporting its Q2 earnings results. Notably, in April, the brand reported its first-ever quarterly loss in seven years.

