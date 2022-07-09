Amazon Samsung Galaxy M13 Series Quiz Answers: Win Free Smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy M13 series comprising 4G and 5G models is likely to be launched soon in India. As we await the launch of these smartphones, the online retailer Amazon India has hosted the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M13 series quiz contest. It will let participants win a free Samsung Galaxy M13 smartphone in Light Green with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. Participants have to answer the questions to win the prize.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy M13 Series Quiz Answers

The Amazon Samsung Galaxy M13 series quiz is already live from July 8, 2022 at 12 AM and will be hosted until July 24, 2022 at 11:59 PM. Notably, there will be nine winners and each of them will get a Samsung Galaxy M13 smartphone as the prize. As the quiz contest is related to the Galaxy M13 series, the questions asked in this quiz are also related to the smartphone and test the knowledge of the participants on these devices.

As usual, there will be five questions in this quiz contest, participants have to answer all these questions correctly. It is recommended to answer each question correctly within five seconds to enter the lucky draw. While there will be many participants who provide correct answers to these questions, the winner will be chosen as the winner via the random lucky draw. The winner will be announced after the contest period and the prize will be delivered to them on or before September 25, 2022.

Question 1: Galaxy M13 comes with massive _____ battery, which keeps you always powered up

Answer: 6000 mAh

Question 2: Galaxy M13 series comes with upto ___ GB RAM enabling you to multitask efficiently

Answer: 12

Question 3: With its __ 5G Band support, M13 5G will make you #FutureRead

Answer: 11

Question 4: Galaxy M13 is not only stylish, but super durable, thanks to ______ screen protection

Answer: Gorilla Glass 5

Question 5: Galaxy M13 series will always keeps you connected with unique ____ feature

Answer: Auto Data Switching

That's it! These are the correct answers to the questions asked by Amazon as a part of the Galaxy M13 series quiz contest.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

To participate in the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M13 Series Quiz, you need to download the Amazon app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once you download the app, make sure to sign in to the app with your existing details or create an account. Now, head on to the Funzone section by scrolling through the homepage of the app or searching for it. Under the Funzone section, you will be able to check out the quiz under the brand-related quiz section.

Once the winner has been announced, Amazon India will send notifications to the winner. If you do not receive any SMS or email from the online retailer, then you can reach out to Amazon customer service for the necessary assistance. Make sure to tweet the hashtags that are mentioned in the Amazon quiz page's terms and conditions of this quiz to ensure you are eligible for the prize.

