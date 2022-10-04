Amazon Samsung Mobiles Spin and Win Quiz Contest; Answers and Prizes

The online retailer is hosting the Amazon Samsung Mobiles Spin and Win Quiz contest currently under its Funzone section. This quiz contest will test your knowledge about Samsung smartphones and will let you win a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy M13, Galaxy M53, or Galaxy M33 as the prize.

The Amazon Samsung Mobiles Spin and Win Quiz contest went live on September 30 and will be hosted until October 30. The winners will be declared after the quiz contest and they will get their prizes delivered to them on or before November 15.

Amazon Samsung Mobiles Spin and Win Quiz Answers

As it is a spin and win quiz contest, there will be a spinning wheel with six segments, and one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

Unlike the regular quiz contests hosted by Amazon India, this one also asks users only one question. Here is the question and the correct answer to it. Do keep in mind that if the pointer lands on the "Better luck next time slice", you will not be able to participate in the quiz.