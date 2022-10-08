Amazon Tecno Mobiles Spin and Win Quiz Answers; Chance to Win Tecno Phones

Amazon hosts several quiz contests and lets participants win attractive prizes. The latest addition to the Funzone section in the Amazon app is the Amazon Tecno Mobiles Spin and Win Quiz. As the name suggests, this quiz contest will let participants win a Tecno smartphone as the prize.

The Amazon Tecno Mobiles Spin and Win Quiz went live at 12 AM today (October 8) and will be hosted until October 14, 11:59 PM. It will select five winners and each winner will be able to get their hands on a Tecno smartphone indicated by the spinning wheel. The winners will be announced after the quiz contest and will get their prizes delivered to them by October 18.

Amazon Tecno Mobiles Spin and Win Quiz Answers, Prizes

This is a spin-and-win contest and includes a spinning wheel with six segments. Each segment is marked with a prize (a Tecno smartphone) and one segment is marked 'Better luck next time'. You have to spin the wheel and answer the question correctly to make sure you enter the lucky draw and win the prize. Notably, the winner will be chosen on a random basis.

As it is a spin-and-win contest, there will be only one question. You need to answer the same correctly to make sure you enter the lucky draw. If you provide an incorrect answer, then you will not be able to participate in the Amazon Tecno Mobiles Spin and Win Quiz contest. The qualifying question and answer are as follows.

Question: Spark 9 is India's first 11GB smartphone under Rs 10,000?

Answer: True

The prizes of the Amazon Tecno Mobiles Spin and Win Quiz are detailed here.

1 winner will get a Tecno Spark 9 based on a lucky draw.

1 winner will get a Tecno Pop 6 based on a lucky draw.

1 winner will get a Tecno Camon Mondrian based on a lucky draw.

1 winner will get a Tecno Spark 18 Pro based on a lucky draw.

1 winner will get a Tecno Phantom X based on a lucky draw.

Besides this, the terms and conditions of the Amazon Tecno Mobiles Spin and Win quiz contest remain the same.