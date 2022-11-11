WhatsApp Now Lets You Check Credit Score for Free; Is it Becoming A Fintech Super App?

Experian India, a data analytics company, has introduced an initiative to let Indian users check their credit scores for free on WhatsApp. This is the first time any credit bureau has offered such a service in India on the messaging platform.

This new initiative offers a quick, secure, and convenient way to access credit reports anywhere, anytime. This lets customers detect fraud instantly, track irregularities, and rebuild their credit scores. It offers users more control over their credit profile.

Notably, India is a huge market for WhatsApp and has 487.5 million users. With this initiative that lets Indian customers access their credit information on WhatsApp for free, Experian lets customers make informed credit decisions, develop good financial habits, and enjoy the perks of maintaining a good credit score.

How to Check Credit Score on WhatsApp for Free

To check the credit score on WhatsApp for free, one has to follow the steps below.

Step 1: Send 'Hey' to Experian India's WhatsApp number +91 9920035444. Alternatively, one can click on this link https://wa.me/message/LBKHANJQNOUKF1 to open the chat.
Step 2: Now, one has to share essential details such as name, email ID, and phone number.
Step 3: The Experian credit score will be displayed on WhatsApp instantly.

Users can request a password-protected copy of the Experian credit report and it will be sent to the registered email ID.

Is WhatsApp Becoming Fintech Super App in India?

WhatsApp Business is becoming a powerful tool for financial institutions as they are scaling up customer communication via the platform as they launch new products and services. Banks are connecting to customers via this messaging platform using bots and agents. It has become pretty easy to get loans instantly by joining financial institutions via WhatsApp.

The messaging platform is focusing on credit, pension, and insurance-based products in the fintech category. While the fintech space has successful apps such as PhonePe, Google Pay, CRED, and Paytm, among others, WhatsApp is establishing its presence faster and is on its way to becoming a fintech super app in the country.

