Google Health Connect App Beta Version Launched; How Safe is It?

Advertisement

Google has been working on many new features for Android users. Back in May at the I/O 2022 event, Google announced Health Connect, allowing users to share their fitness data across Android devices. The new health-centric app has rolled out in beta version now partnering with firms like Fitbit, Flo, Samsung, and others.

Previously, Google had launched the Health Connect app on Google Play under early access. But how safe is the health-sharing feature for Android users?

Google Health Connect App in Beta Now

Google Health Connect app categorizes health and fitness data types like activity, sleep, body measurements, nutrition, vitals, and more.

One of the main factors of the Google Health Connect feature is the seamless communication between fitness and health apps. This will help users get a more holistic and in-depth insight of their vitals and overall health. Google says Android users can sync and get credit for their Peloton workout apps like MyFitnessPal, Lifesum, Oura, WeightWatchers, and more.

"Now, through a single integration with Health Connect, Peloton Members will have the option to share their workout stats across the ecosystem of apps they use to support their overall wellness," Google said at the event.

Since the Google Health Connect app is now available in beta, it might begin a wider rollout in the coming weeks. If you're interested to try out the new Health Connect app, you can by signing up for Google's beta programs.

Advertisement

How Safe Is Data Sharing?

As interesting as Google Health Connect seems, there are still several factors that one should be wary of. This includes safety and privacy. Google claims the Health Connect app will allow users to share their data without compromising their privacy.

The tech conglomerate also says that the app "will securely share health and fitness data across Android devices, with user consent." But with rising data mismanagement and hacks, sensitive user data is always at a risk. A wider rollout of the feature might further offer improved security.

Also read about the 10 most dangerous apps on Google Play

More GOOGLE News

Google Pixel Fold Leaked Renders Reveal Design, Camera Details; Can It Beat Samsung’s Dominance?

Google Pixel 7a to Get Major Upgrades Over Pixel 6a; 90Hz Display, Wireless Charging Tipped

Google To Release Chrome Emergency Update To Patch ‘High Severity’ Flaws

Google Stadia Refunds Start Today: Failed Cloud Gaming Platform Paying Back Gamers

Gmail Users Get Redesigned Layout; No Going Back To 'Original View'

Google Launches ‘Code as Policies’: AI Coding Tool Will Help Train Robots

Google Assistant Gets Parental Controls: Here's How To Use New Child-Friendly Features

Gmail 'Undo Send' Timer Can Recall, Cancel, Or Unsend An Email: Here’s How To Use The Hidden Tool

Google Has Indefinitely Postponed In-App Billing Policy In India Following CCI Fines

Google Upgrading Cloud Storage From 15GB to 1TB For Free: Is There A Hidden Motive?

Did India Arm-Twist Google into Allowing Android TV OEMs to Build Amazon's Fire TV Offerings?

Google Maps Now Lets You Check Air Quality In Your Area: Here's How To Check It
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Google apps Google Play news
Published On November 15, 2022
Read more...