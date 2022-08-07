The ride-hailing service Uber recently announced the ability to book rides directly via WhatsApp. It is a straightforward feature, which lets you quickly book an Uber ride without any hassle of opening the Uber app. However, it could be confusing for some users to book a cab on WhatsApp.

At the time of announcing this feature, the cab service provider said that the ability to book rides via WhatsApp will be available in Hindi and English and will be currently available for commuters in Delhi-NCR. Prior to the launch of this feature, it was tested successfully in Lucknow last year.

How To Book Uber Ride On WhatsApp

Interested users who want to book a Uber ride via WhatsApp can use the chatbot - WhatsApp to Ride (WA2R), which has been built on WhatsApp's Business platform. It is possible to book an Uber ride by just messaging the service's business account number, scanning a QR code and clicking the link to open an Uber WhatsApp chat. You have to provide the pickup and drop locations and you will get the fare details and the driver's expected time of arrival.

Check out the steps to be followed to book a Uber ride via WhatsApp from here.

Step 1: You need to send a message to +917292000002 on WhatsApp. Alternatively, you can click on the link https://wa.me/91792000002?text=Hi%20Uber to chat with the Uber business account.

Step 2: The chatbot will ask you to provide the pickup and drop locations similar to the Uber app.

Step 3: You will get the upfront fare information and the expected time of arrival of the driver.

Notably, Uber has assured that riders will be able to access safety features and insurance protections while booking a cab on the Uber app.

Talking about pre-requisites to use this feature, you should have already signed up with Uber using the same mobile number that you use on WhatsApp. You cannot use this feaure if you registered on Uber using your email address. While the feature is limited to Delhi-NCR right now, it is likely to be expanded to other regions across India.

