How to Set Up Parental Supervision on Instagram; Step-by-Step Procedure

Instagram, a popular social media app owned by Meta is getting a plethora of new features from time to time. One of these features rolled out to the app is the ability for parents to keep their child safe from online scams and any other sort of threat on the platform. The talk is about the Parental Supervision feature.

With this new feature, one can keep their child safe by keeping a tab on their Instagram activities. It lets users monitor their child's followers, account settings, blocked accounts, and screen time on the app. However, this feature is not like spying on kids as Instagram takes consent from both the parent and the child or teen user for this feature to work.

How to Set Up Parental Supervision on Instagram

Before heading on to this feature, it is important for both the parent and the child or teen to update their Instagram apps. The feature will work properly with the latest version of the app. As per Instagram, the child or teen user should be between 13 and 17 years of age for the parent to enable the Parental Supervision feature.

That said, here we have detailed the steps on how to set up Parental Supervision on Instagram.

Step 1: Open Instagram on your (parent) smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the profile picture at the bottom right corner of the app.

Step 3: Tap on the Hamburger icon at the top right corner of the app.

Step 4: Now, you need to tap on the Supervision button.

Step 5: Here, you should tap on Create Invitation.

Step 6: After following this step, you need to again tap on Create Invitation and send the link to your child's account via any other app such as WhatsApp. Notably, only one parent can supervise a child's account.

Step 7: Once the child accepts the invite, supervision will start.

While it lets parents or guardians monitor their child's Instagram activities, they will still not be able to access the search or messaging activities. Instagram will drop a message in the settings that the child owns the account and parents cannot delete their child's account or change the password.