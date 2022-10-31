After WhatsApp, Instagram Faces Major Global Outage

Instagram is down again in a couple of days of an outage that also affected WhatsApp. Several users have taken to their social media accounts claiming that Instagram is showing that their accounts are suspended without giving a specific reason or any notification. As per DownDetector, this outage is global and Indian users residing in metros have also reported the issue.

This time, Instagram acknowledged the outage and stated, "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience."

All About the Instagram Outage

The Instagram outage that took place today is locking users and claiming that they are suspended from using their accounts on October 31, 2022. Mostly, reports of the issue surfaced from iPhone users and some of them claim that their app recently crashed and was unusable after an update they received earlier this morning.

Given the past instances, we can expect the outage to be resolved soon. At the time of writing, many users claimed that their accounts started working fine. However, some Android users are still facing difficulties in accessing their Instagram accounts.

Meta Apps Suffering Outages

Last week, WhatsApp was down in India and a few other countries. For nearly two hours, users were not able to send and receive messages on WhatsApp. Though the reason for the same remains unknown, it was restored soon. Following this, both WhatsApp and Instagram were down over the weekend.

Following the same, the Indian government asked Meta, which owns these apps for the cause of the outage. The Indian IT ministry has asked Meta, for an explanation for the massive outage that affected nearly the whole of its global userbase using the popular messaging platform.

The IT Ministry has reportedly asked Meta to submit a report about the two-hour outage that happened recently. The reason for the attack and other details need to be provided, the ministry reportedly said. The ministry is also analyzing if there was a cyberattack on Meta. Reports say Meta has to submit a report with details of the outage to the Cyber Emergency Response Team of India, CERT-In, the IT Ministry's cyber watchdog.

