Meta and Jio Platforms have come together to make our grocery shopping experience simpler. In a global-first end-to-end shopping experience, users will be able to buy through JioMart on the popular messaging app WhatsApp. The launch of JioMart on WhatsApp is the result of an integration test that began two years ago with select users.

If this new venture succeeds, it could create a major source of revenue for WhatsApp, which has avoided taking the ads revenue route. The new feature will enable Indian consumers to browse JioMart’s entire catalog on the messaging app. They will be able to add items to their cart and pay using UPI without having to leave the WhatsApp app.

JioMart To Create More Revenue For WhatsApp

WhatsApp is a popular app among Indians with over half a billion monthly users. However, the number of people using UPI over the app isn’t as high. But with JioMart integration, the numbers are expected to grow significantly.

“This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp — people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat. Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come,” Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, said in a statement.

Meta is an investor in Jio Platforms, India’s largest telecom network provider with more than 421 million subscribers. During Reliance’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), the company announced it will spend $25 billion to bring 5G services to India by October. It aims to reach all the cities in the South Asian market by the end of 2021.

Taking On E-Commerce Giants

With the latest move, the company plans on locking horns with Flipkart and Amazon in the country. Reliance Retail is also India’s largest retail chain but is yet to offer all e-commerce offerings.

During the AGM, Mark Zuckerberg and Anant Ambani shared their vision of accelerating the digital transformation of India and bringing more and more people and businesses online. They aim to create “truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian.”

