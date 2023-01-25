Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and Other Services Down for Thousands of Users

By
Advertisement

A host of Microsoft services have been affected by a networking outage, disrupting the workflows of thousands of users around the world. Many users complained about issues with Microsoft Teams, rendering them unable to send messages or make calls via the app. Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing service, was also hit by the outage.

Microsoft Services Down Across the World

According to Downdetector, over 3,000 users have reported outages in the Outlook app in India alone. Users in other countries including the US, Canada, and Japan have also reported issues with Microsoft's services.

Microsoft acknowledged the problem and stated that other services including Outlook, OneDrive for Business, Exchange Online, Power BI, and SharePoint Online were also down. The company has identified that a change in the wide-area networking (WAN) routing has affected multiple Microsoft 365 services.

Microsoft assured that it has rolled back the change and is "monitoring the service as it recovers." The company claimed that some "customers who had previously reported impact are also reporting recovery." The software giant noted that it is working on expediting the recovery of services by connecting them to additional infrastructure.

Microsoft Reports Slow Growth

Although unrelated, the Microsoft services outage came close on the heels of the company's lackluster December earnings report. Microsoft reported a revenue of $52.7 billion, a mere 2% rise from last year. Meanwhile, net profits fell by 12% to $16.4 billion.

Advertisement

The company showed the slowest growth in sales in over six years. This could be attributed to the steep decline in PC sales.

Just last week, Microsoft announced that 10,000 employees will be laid off, which accounts for a whopping 5% of the company's workforce.

More APPS News

WhatsApp to Soon Let Users Share Original-quality Images

WhatsApp Latest Update Allows Searching Messages By Date, Drag And Drop Multimedia Sharing

Google Home Getting Full TV Controls For Compatible Smart TVs Just Like Nest Hub

Google Voice To Warn About Spam Calls With A Big Red Warning Sign

WhatsApp Will Stop Working On 40+ Devices From Apple, Samsung, And Other Brands Soon

Spotify Rewards Program Announced For Indian Users

Microsoft Unblocks Windows 11 22H2 Update After Fixing Gaming Issues

Is Apple Withholding Twitter from App Store? Elon Musk Claims So

Massive WhatsApp Data Breach Leaks Users' Phone Numbers; Should You Worry?

WhatsApp iOS Beta Users Could Soon Add Voice Notes to Status; Know Details

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for November 23; All New Freebies and Steps to Claim Them

Paytm Now Supports UPI Payments to Non-Paytm Users; Will It Boost Its Popularity?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Apps Microsoft
Published On January 25, 2023
Read more...