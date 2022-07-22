SBI WhatsApp Banking Service; Check Account Balance, Get Mini Statement

To make it easier for its customers, SBI (State Bank of India), the largest public sector lender in India has launched the its WhatsApp banking services. This will come in handy for many customers as they need not download the app or go to the ATM anymore to access some of the services. SBI took to its Twitter handle to announce its WhatsApp banking services.

With the SBI WhatsApp banking service, customers can get their account balance, and mini bank statements via the instant messaging platform. To avail the SBI banking service on WhatsApp, you need to register your account and provide your consent. An unregistered customer will receive the message that they are not registered for the SBI WhatsApp banking services.

To register your consent, you need to send an SMS reading WAREG A/c No to +91 7208933148 from the mobile number registered with SBI. There are some terms and conditions associated with the same.

How To Use SBI WhatsApp Banking Service

Now, to avail the SBI WhatsApp banking services, you need to send 'Hi' to +91 9022690226 on WhatsApp from the registered mobile number. In reply to this, WhatsApp will state, "Dear customer, You are successfully registered for SBI WhatsApp Banking services". You will get the confirmation that you are welcome to SBI WhatsApp Banking Services and will be asked to choose any of the below options.

Account Balance

Mini Statement

De-register from WhatsApp Banking

You can type your query as well to get started.

If you are choosing the account balance or mini statement options, then it will show the last five transactions. If you want to de-register, then it goes without saying that you should click on the third option.

Besides this, SBI also offers WhatsApp services for its credit card holders. Via the name SBI Card WhatsApp Connect, users can connect to the bank on WhatsApp and get to know their account summary, outstanding balance, reward points, card payments, and more. To get the necessary information, users have to send an 'OPTIN' text on WhatsApp to 9004022022. To register for the service, SBI credit card users have to give a missed call from their registered mobile number to 8080945040.

For those who are unaware, banking such as Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and IDFC First Bank already provide WhatsApp banking services for their customers.

