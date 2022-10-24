Spotify Premium Diwali Offer; How to Get Free Subscription for Four Months

This Diwali season, Spotify is celebrating the festival by offering a free Premium subscription to its users for a limited time period. Unlike Apple Music, this Spotify offer provides better value by offering four months of free trial. Also, the streaming service offers additional features to engage music listeners with better music.

As a part of its new festive campaign, Spotify is offering a Premium subscription for four months to members who sign up for the service. This offer will be valid only until today, October 24. Here, you will get to know how to get a free Spotify Premium membership.

How to Avail Spotify Premium Membership for Free?

Notably, this free Spotify Premium membership campaign is applicable only to new users in India. Existing Spotify users and those who have already got any free trial offer to the service cannot avail this benefit.

Step 1: Open the Spotify subscription page.

Step 2: Click on 'Get Started' and wait for the page to load.

Step 3: Now, either log in or sign in to Spotify with your Apple, Google, or Facebook account or your phone number or email address.

Step 4: You can make the payment using any card or online payment mode.

Step 5: After the period of four months, the service will charge you ₹119 per month as the subscription fee.

If you are eligible to get this offer and want to try the Spotify Premium subscription for free, then you can hurry up to get this offer before it ends today. There are some terms and conditions that you need to read before making the payment.

For those who are not aware, the Spotify Premium plan offers a slew of benefits, including ad-free listening, high-quality music listening, and free unlimited downloads. This means that you will not listen to ads anymore if you are using the Premium service and listen to your favorite tracks at 320kbps.

Spotify Premium Vs Competition

The Spotify Premium charges ₹119 per month while the annual plan is priced at ₹1,189 for 12 months. In terms of competition, Apple Music will charge ₹999 for the annual subscription and ₹99 per month. On the other hand, Gaana charges ₹99 per month and as low as ₹299 per year to enjoy unlimited downloads and HD-quality music without any ads. Jio Saavn offers a premium subscription for ₹99 per month and ₹399 for a year.

Given that Spotify Premium is the most expensive streaming service, the free four months service could be appealing to many users.