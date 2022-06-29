Spotify Supergrouper Announced: How To Create A Custom Playlist With Spotify Supergrouper?

By

Spotify is among the popular music streaming platforms in India. The platform has announced a couple of new features including Spotify Supergrouper. The new feature will allow users to group up to five artists, who would normally not come together on stage or in a recording studio.

Spotify Supergrouper Explained

The Spotify Supergrouper is a customization of the user's music tastes, which can further be created into a playlist. Spotify is also offering users to get a custom card to share their Supergroup on social media platforms. Further, the platform highlights that the new feature is different from remix tracks, which are also based on your preferred artists.

As mentioned earlier, the new Spotify Supergrouper in-app feature will allow users to select any five artists. These could be from any genre, ear, language, and so on. Based on what you've selected, Spotify will create a playlist with the artists' popular hits. Additionally, users can share their Spotify Supergrouper playlist with others or on social media.

"Although there's no guarantee your favorite artists will get together on stage or in the studio, Supergrouper lets you do the next-best thing. Now, you can really imagine - or even try to manifest - a collaboration between Mariah Carey, Charlie Puth, and Maluma," Spotify said in a press release.

Spotify also allows users to assign roles like the lead, lyricist, hyperman, and so on among the artists they've selected. This would further create a complete band-like experience, especially considering that they may never come together in real life with the Spotify Supergrouper.

How To Create A Spotify Supergrouper Playlist In India?

Creating a Spotify Supergrouper is quite simple.

Step 1: Firstly, make sure you have the latest version of the Spotify app running on your smartphone.

Step 2: Now, open the Supergrouper microsite or just click on this link

Step 3: Select the artists of your choice and create the Spotify Supergroup. You can also give it a name to customize it.

That said, the Spotify Supergrouper is currently available in selected countries like the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The availability of the Spotify Supergrouper feature in India is unclear at the moment but we expect it to rollout in the coming weeks.

Published On June 29, 2022
