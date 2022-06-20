Telegram Premium Service Launched: Benefits Explained

The highly anticipated paid subscription service of the messaging platform Telegram has been launched. The service is called Telegram Premium and brings a slew of additional features to the app. Now, the paid service of the app has started rolling out to the users.

The Telegram Premium paid subscription brings additional features, including access to up to 4GB of file uploads, the ability to convert voice messages into text, and faster downloads. Along with this, Telegram has also introduced a host of improvements for all users of the app, including the ones who are purchasing the premium tier. Notably, there are over 700 million monthly active users. Let's take a look at the features and pric8

Telegram Premium Service Price

When it comes to India, the Telegram Premium service is priced at Rs. 469 a month for iPhone users. For now, the cost of the premium subscription on Android is yet to be announced by the company. It is likely that Telegram would roll out the paid subscription in a country-wise manner.

By paying the monthly subscription, the Telegram Premium service will double the file upload size of up to 4GB, which was 2GB earlier. This means that users will have more space for sharing media files on the app. Users of the free version of the messaging app will be able to download large-size media files coming from a Telegram Premium account and above 2GB in size.

Other Telegram Premium Features

As per the blog post, Telegram Premium is claimed to deliver a faster download experience that will help users access large media and files on the go. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the paid subscription will let users follow up to 1,000 channels, create a maximum of 20 chat folders with up to 200 chats in each folder and the ability to pin 10 chats to the main list of conversations.

Also, the premium tier enables users to save up to 10 favorite stickers. Users can write a longer bio along with a link. Similarly, paid users will get the ability to add more characters to media captions and reply using up to 400 favorite GIFs.

