Twitter Lets You Edit Tweets, but There’s a Catch

Twitter just announced that it would finally be rolling out the ability to edit tweets. This is one of the much-requested features since the launch of the app. In a blog post, Twitter confirmed that it is testing this feature to make it a reality for users. This feature is already being tested with a group of users and will be rolled out to more users soon.

Twitter Lets You Edit Tweets

Twitter has revealed that it will let you edit tweets, but there is a limit to the number of times. Firstly, people will get only 30 minutes to make changes after posting a tweet. Additionally, it will give only five chances to edit each tweet, especially within the time limit of 30 minutes. What's more, anyone can easily get to know if you have edited a tweet.

It has been confirmed that all the 'Edited Tweets' will be accompanied by a timestamp, icon and label. The blog post revealed that it will be clear to readers that the original tweet has been edited. On tapping the label, viewers will be taken to the tweets edit history, which shows the past versions of the tweet. However, the catch is that this feature is not available to all users.

It has been confirmed that the ability to edit tweets will be initially restricted to those with a Twitter Blue subscription. For now, there is no affirmation on when this will arrive to non-Blue subscribers of the platform. The company did mention of its plans to expand the edit button feature to more regions as they learn about how people are using the feature. That said, there is an increased possibility that this feature will be rolled out to all users in the future.

Unavailable for Users in India

Disappointingly, Twitter users in India will not be able to use this feature and edit their tweets as the Twitter Blue subscription is not available in the country. This feature is available only in select countries, including the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Currently, it remains to be seen if it will arrive in other markets such as India.

