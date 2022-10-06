WhatsApp Bets Big On Privacy, Rolls Out Screenshot Blocking Feature

WhatsApp is constantly adding many new features to enhance the user experience. It borrows many features from rival apps such as Snapchat and Telegram. Lately, the developers seem to be focusing on improvising the privacy of users with the introduction of many new features. One such latest feature is the ability to prevent users from taking screenshots of photos shared as 'View Once'.

We have been coming across reports regarding a feature that will prevent users from taking a screenshot of a WhatsApp image or video for quite some time now. It was speculated that it will inform users if someone tries to grab a screenshot. Now, there are further details about this feature.

WhatsApp Rolls Out Screenshot Blocking Feature

A few months back, WhatsApp rolled out the ability to send messages that can be viewed only once. Currently, this feature will allow the media file to be shown only once but someone can grab a screenshot of the file, hence denying the idea behind this feature. Now, WhatsApp is in plans to bring changes to the same.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is working on a privacy-centric feature that will prevent taking a screenshot of the 'View Once' messages. This feature is under development and it is yet to be revealed when the feature will be rolled out to all users.

A Big Bet on Users' Privacy

The report adds that the feature will also block screen recording if the image is shared in "View Once" formatting. If someone tries to capture a screenshot, it will capture a blank screen instead. This is something that we have seen in OTT apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and others. Furthermore, the report clarifies that no third-party app will be able to bypass the screenshot blocking feature. It will also show a message that the screenshot was blocked for added privacy.

This new ability likely under development is definitely a great addition to WhatsApp. This will come in handy when the View Once images that are highly private or confidential are shared. Meta has already implemented such a feature on Instagram and it is working well, making us believe that the same will work out with WhatsApp as well.