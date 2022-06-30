WhatsApp Brings New Features: Blur Tool, Video Call Avatar, Upgrade To Message Reactions

New Emojis In Message Reactions

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the update tracker of WhatsApp, a new version of message reactions has been rolled out to a small group of beta testers. Earlier, the blog revealed that a new version of this feature is under development for the Android and iOS beta versions. Currently, the message reactions on WhatsApp lets users choose one of the six emojis that appear when they press and hold a text message in an individual or group chat.

Now, it is giving a new version of message reactions that is improved with more options to a small group of beta testers on Android and iOS of the app. As per a screenshot that was shared by the report, there is a new plus icon at the right corner of the message reaction box, which shows that you can respond to the messages with any emoji.

The keyboard will be activated by tapping on the plus icon and it will let users seamlessly choose or search for any emoji with a simple drag and drop option. It will support any emoji on the keyboard. Notably, this feature is already available for some beta testers with the WhatsApp Android beta versions 2.22.15.6 and 2.22.15.7 and the WhatsApp iOS beta version 22.14.0.71.