WhatsApp Delete Message Time Limit Extended; New Privacy Features Also Released

By

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms globally. The service offers multiple services across platforms like voice & video calls, text & voice messaging, and more. The Meta-owned messaging app has been adding new features to its platform. Now, it has extended the time limit to delete an accidentally sent, inappropriate, or irrelevant message to another user.

WhatsApp Now Lets Users Delete Messages For Over Two Days

Sometimes WhatsApp users accidentally send unwanted messages to their relatives, family, or colleagues. At that time, WhatsApp's Delete Message comes in handy as it allowed them to delete the accidentally sent message to another recipient. However, the app only offered a time limit of one hour to delete old messages. Past the time, the senders could only delete the sent message for them only.

However, now WhatsApp users will be able to delete old messages sent a little over two days. So, more time has been offered to the subscribers of the platform to delete accidental, inappropriate, or irrelevant messages. WhatsApp just recently announced the new feature via a tweet, but it was already under beta testing for more than a month. The exact limit to delete old messages now seems to be two days and 12 hours.

It's worth mentioning that the new delete message feature is rolling out gradually across the globe. It will show for the consumers if both parties have updated to the latest version of WhatsApp. To do that, the users can go to Google Play, search for WhatsApp, and hit the update button. Then the new feature will be available for them right away.

WhatsApp Introduces New Privacy Features

In addition to extending the time limit to delete old messages, WhatsApp has also introduced new privacy features for the platform. The app now allows users from screenshots of the photos sent with the 'View Once' option. In addition, they can now leave a group silently and hide their online status. With the silent group leaving feature, WhatsApp will no longer notify other members of the group when a user leaves it.

The new online status hiding feature will allow the users to decide who can see their online status, just like the Status, Profile Picture, and Last Seen settings. All the new features will help WhatsApp users to maintain their privacy on the popular messaging platform.

Published On August 10, 2022
