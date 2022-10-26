WhatsApp Could Soon Get Image Blur Tool; How it Works? Why is it Needed?

The report has shared a screenshot as seen above to show how you can use the blur tool on images. Furthermore, the screenshot also shows that you can either blur the whole image or a part of it.

If you want to discover if the feature has been enabled for your account, you just have to open the WhatsApp desktop client and try to send an image. In this process, if the blur button appears, then you can use the new drawing tool. Given that the blur tool is available for select beta testers of WhatsApp Desktop, it is expected to be rolled out to more users via future updates.

Notably, this follows the rollout of a feature that lets select users manage the auto-download settings of media files on the desktop client. Also, the service rolled out photo editing tools to the Web and desktop apps.

Importance of Image Blur Tool on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging platform used by millions of users to share photos and videos for various purposes. The blur feature will help you quickly camouflage sensitive information from your images in a neat way. With this tool, you can blur sensitive information from the images in a neat and simple way and keep your details safe and secure.

It is tipped that WhatsApp has created two blur tools as part of the feature's development. You can modify their photographs using a different blur effect. Additionally, you can also pick the blur size so that the effect can be applied precisely. That said, you can share an image and blur only the information you want to keep private with this tool from within the app without relying on any third-party platform for this purpose.

