WhatsApp ‘Edit Message’ Feature Likely on Cards; Check Details

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is likely working on a new feature, which will let users edit a sent message. As this feature is a part of the beta program, this feature could be rolled out to all users in future updates of WhatsApp. This feature under development was highly expected by many users who want to edit and update a message after sending it.

WhatsApp Edit Message Feature Likely on Cards

As per WABetaInfo, a website that tracks new WhatsApp features, the instant messaging platform is likely testing a new feature called Edit Message. This feature will help in getting rid of errors while sending messages in a hurry. Currently, it is said to be under development and was spotted in the WhatsApp ber for the Android 2.22.20.12 version.

While the WhatsApp Edit Message feature is likely to be rolled out to all users via future updates, we can expect it to be rolled out to beta testers initially to test its functionality. It would be rolled out to all users based on the feedback from beta testers.

Though none of the other details of the Edit Message feature are known, it is possible for WhatsApp to display the 'Edited' label along with such messages. This feature comes as a boon to many users as the only remedy now for users to rectify mistakes in WhatsApp messages is to delete them and resend the same. Similar to the capability of deleting messages after sending them, this feature could also come with a time cap to edit messages after sending them.

WhatsApp Lets You Hide Online Status

In related news, WhatsApp has rolled out the ability to hide online status. The Android beta version 2.22.20.9 of the app has this feature, claims WABetaInfo. This feature was announced last month and is one of the new privacy options in the app's settings. It will let users change their last seen status to Everyone, Nobody, and Contacts.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles