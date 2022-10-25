WhatsApp Faces Major Outage In India: Users Unable To Send or Receive Messages

Update: WhatsApp is back and users are able to send and receive messages as usual. If you are facing some issues, then the instant messaging service will start working fine for you soon.

The popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp seems to be facing downtime right now. Many users in India and some other countries have started reporting WhatsApp's outage on other social media platforms. Initially, the outage hit the group messages on the app and then expanded to individual conversations as well.

As a result of this outage, users are not able to send and receive messages on WhatsApp. However, users can react to messages that were sent earlier. As per Reuters, a WhatsApp spokesperson has confirmed that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and they are working on a fix to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.

WhatsApp Outage Across Platforms

The outage detection website DownDetector also confirms that the Meta-owned instant messaging app is not working for several thousands of users. The website that tracks online outages has shown a spike in the number of users reporting the issue. Going by the same, over 6,000 users have reported the outage online. Users are complaining that the app is not delivering messages and the tick mark doesn't appear at all.

In addition to the app, WhatsApp Web also appears to be affected by the impact. It looks like the app's web client is not connecting anymore and users trying to connect to WhatsApp Web are getting an error message reading, "Make sure your computer has an active internet connection".

Besides messages, some users are also complaining that there are issues with the calling feature on WhatsApp. The app is not going past the 'Calling' phase and does not show the 'Ringing' phase for calls to connect.

WhatsApp Down Hashtag is Trending on Twitter

As WhatsApp services are being disrupted due to the outage, users have started taking to Twitter to share hilarious memes. The WhatsApp Down hashtag is trending on Twitter since 12:30 PM today. Some Twitter users have tweeted that "People are coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down", "People are coming to Twitter after WhatsApp is down", etc.

WhatsApp's services are still down at the time of writing this article. We will leave an update as soon as the distortion is fixed and WhatsApp services are back. From the past outages, we can be sure that Meta will fix the issue in a few more hours and the instant messaging app will swing back into action.