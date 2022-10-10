WhatsApp Groups to Soon Allow Up to 1,024 Participants; Know Details

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is consistently rolling out new features to improve the experience of its users. In addition to launching new features, it also improves the existing capabilities to make them better. The upcoming features tipped by a report are the ability to add up to 1,024 participants in groups and a list of pending group participants.

These new capabilities have been pointed out by WABetaInfo, the update tracker of WhatsApp. The report emerges soon after Mark Zuckerberg rolled out three new privacy features, including the ability to block screenshots and past participants, among others.