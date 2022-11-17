WhatsApp Users Can Now Create Polls Within Chats; How to Use This Feature?

WhatsApp was previously testing the Polls feature on the beta versions of its Android and iOS apps. After the successful testing, the feature has been rolled out to the stable version of the app. Notably, WhatsApp Polls will let users create polls in both individual and group chats.

The WhatsApp Polls feature lets users create a poll with up to 12 options. If the same answer option is typed again, the platform will warn users. One person can vote for one or more options as well. As of now, this feature is not available for WhatsApp Web.

Given that WhatsApp Polls is being rolled out to all users, let's take a look at the step-by-step procedure to create polls on the instant messaging platform.

How to Use WhatsApp Polls Feature?

Before proceeding with the steps, make sure that you have installed the latest version of WhatsApp on your phone.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone and click on either an individual or a group chat.

Step 2: Tap on the attachment icon on Android or the + icon on iPhone.

Step 3: Now, you will be able to see the Poll option at the bottom alongside other options such as Location, Payment, etc. Tap on Poll.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a screen that asks you to type the question in the 'Ask Question' section. Also, you can add up to 12 answer options.

Step 5: After adding the question and answer options, tap on Send.

That's it! The WhatsApp Poll will be created and users in the chat will be able to vote. As of now, a single user can vote for multiple options and there are no restrictions on that. Notably, polls cannot be forwarded but one can react to them and reply by quoting the poll. The poll also has an option for Viewing votes at the bottom. WhatsApp shows the number of votes polled next to an option.

This feature has been rolled out after the Companion Mode feature, which lets users use one account on two devices, Besides, the Communities feature was rolled out to Android, iOS, and Web platforms.