WhatsApp To Rollout Dedicated Tablet App; Do We Really Need It?

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform with over two billion monthly active users, appears to be working on a dedicated tablet app. Currently, WhatsApp has a mobile app and WhatsApp Web but one feature that has been missing from its arsenal is a dedicated app for tablet devices. But is it really required?

Until now, tablet users could use WhatsApp by downloading the mobile app or the Web version but there are some limitations. With the dedicated WhatsApp for tablet app, it could become easier to use the messaging platform tailored to suit the bigger form factor of tablets.

WhatsApp to Rollout Dedicated Tablet App

As per WABetaInfo, the previous WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.22.21.6 update could get a companion mode, which will let users link an Android tablet to the existing account. With this, it is possible to use the app on a tablet without another phone number. Now, the report suggests that the Android beta version 2.22.24.8 has traces of an upcoming tablet version of the app.

It has shared a screenshot with hints of "WhatsApp for tablet" using a new in-app banner. This report notes that the banner will inform users that a version for tablet devices will be available soon. It claims that some beta testers can link their account to WhatsApp on a tablet. It is possible by downloading the app on their tablet from the Play Store, provided they can use the new multi-device feature.

There will be a QR code screen on opening WhatsApp on the tablet, which means users can link the tablet to their existing account. If this screen does not show up, users have to wait for a future update.

Do We Need Dedicated Tablet App?

Given that there were limitations in using the mobile app or the web browser version of the messaging app on tablets, the new dedicated app will eliminate these limitations. The dedicated interface for the big-screen devices will make it work seamlessly. Moreover, this is not the first time we are coming across rumors regarding a tablet app as WhatsApp users are demanding a dedicated app for iPad for a long time.

To bring these tablet versions of WhatsApp, the company is already working a lot on the underlying technology that will support multiple devices. This way, one can use WhatsApp on their tablet even if they are not using their phone.

