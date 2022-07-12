Qubo Dashcam Pro Review: Best Entry-Level Dash Camera For Indian Roads?

The Dash Cam Pro features a 2MP GC2053 CMOS sensor capable of shooting 1080p @ 30fps videos with a 130˚field-of-view. The built-in IR filter lets it record videos in low light during nighttime driving.

The dash came works with microSD card class 10 or above with a storage capacity of 32GB, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. The dash cam connects with your smartphone via a phone app available on both iOS and Android and uses IEEE 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz) wireless standard.

The tiny dash cam lacks a display and weighs a mere 80g. It has dimensions of 9.5 x 4 x 3.5 cm and can be operated within a temperature range of -5 ⁰C to 65 ⁰C. Setting up the unit hardly takes five minutes provided that you have an active internet connection. You get a 3.5m USB cable, a dual-port USB charger, double-sided adhesive and an installation pry tool in the box for a smooth setup process.

Select the ideal spot on the windshield. The ideal placement should be behind the rear view mirror for a clear view for the camera sensor as well as for the driver.

Remove the protective film and attach the dash cam unit to the preferable spot.

Plug the car charger into the car's 12V socket and connect the USB cable to the dash cam.

Download the 'Qubo Pro' app and follow the steps to set up the camera.

Make sure you connect the phone's Wi-Fi to the Qubo dash cam Wi-Fi network. If the SSD asks for a password, enter 12345678. You can change this default password.

The dash cam will play voice feedback once it is set up and ready to be used.

We recommend using a Class 10 microSD card (transfer speed- at least 100MB/s) for better overall performance.

Qubo Pro App & Important App Settings For Dash Cam

The Qubo Pro app has a myriad of settings to help you make the most out of the dash cam. You can enable/disable audio recording, set video recording quality (High & Low), customize jolt event sensitivity (High, Medium & Low), enable/disable audio alerts, alter the speaker volume (High, Medium & Low), enable/disable parking mode, set the jolt recording limit (30, 60 & 90), and control other basic settings such as device restart, factory reset, software update, etc.

The gallery section in the app gives you access to recorded data including video files (standard and time-lapse) and images. You can segregate important videos from the lot by putting them into the favourite section. The app is very responsive and all the functions work seamlessly.

Qubo Dashcam Performance

The 2MP records 1080p videos @ 30fps with ample clarity; however, don't expect a smartphone camera like color reproduction or a wide dynamic range. This is a 2MP sensor and performs just like one

Qubo Dashcam Delivers A Wide 130-Degree Field-Of-View

The recorded video footage is clean enough to show essential details such as license plate details, human faces, etc. The field-of-view is pretty wide at 130 degrees and you also get an IR filter that helps record videos during nighttime driving. The in-cabin audio also sounds clean.

Qubo Pro App Offers Useful In-App Settings

The camera starts recording as soon as you turn on the car ignition. It creates separate files for events like jolt detected and sudden shakes/collisions. These videos are saved as 'Event files' and will not be overwritten even when the SD card's storage gets full. The camera's software will simply delete non-essential videos. However, it is worth mentioning that the camera starts deleting emergency recordings once it reaches the set limit.

Set Emergency Video Limit & Create Time-Lapse Videos

The app lets you manage emergency videos limit, and recording duration and also lets you download saved files to your handset. You can also create time-lapse videos of the recording footage by simply selecting the date; however, the video quality isn't very impressive. Also, the 1-minute clip length is quite restrictive. The continuous recording support for the same trip would have been a lot better.

Verdict

At Rs. 3,990, the Qubo Dashcam Pro fully justifies its price point. The entry-level product aces the basics of a good dash camera and gives you a safer car driving experience on chaotic Indian roads. The Qubo Pro companion app is also very well designed and offers the most needed functions on your handset. Although some areas can be improved, the overall performance of this dash camera is not disappointing for a device that costs less than Rs. 5,000.